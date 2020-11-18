Amazon just revealed a Product Red version of its brand new Echo 4th gen

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced a Project Red version of its nearly-new 4th generation Amazon Echo smart speaker. It's certainly striking in appearance. Amazon will donate £10/£10 from each (echo)RED sale to the Global Fund to support COVID-19 response and HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

The device is exactly the same as the other versions - it's also available in charcoal, twilight blue and glacier white. It boasts support for Zigbee and Bluetooth while it can do everything Alexa can, with support for Spotify Connect as well as Amazon Music, Apple Music and Deezer in addition to BBC Sounds and the thousands of Alexa skills that are available.

In our review of the new Echo we praised the audio, speed of Alexa (thanks to new hardware inside) and we think it's great value - we only expressed a reservation about the light ring being slightly hard to see at times thanks to its positioning at the bottom of the speaker.

You can also get the new 4th generation Echo as part of a bundle deal with a Philips Hue bulb, too, so here are the latest prices for that:

Writing by Dan Grabham.