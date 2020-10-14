(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is discounting a bunch of its own devices for Prime Day 2020, including the Fire TV Recast, which is now half off.

A two-year-old addition to the Fire TV line-up of home entertainment devices, this DVR box can stream shows from an HD antenna to watch on your Echo Show, Amazon Fire TV, or on a mobile device. It can even send recorded live TV to your Echo Show - up to four shows at a time, for you to stream on multiple devices. And, thanks to built-in Alexa, you can do things like delete or schedule recordings with your vooice.

Essentially, it gives your TV setup more flexibility.

Fire TV Recast features two tuners and a 500GB DVR, though there's also a four-tuner 1TB option. Both models are discounted by $100.

Amazon said Fire TV Recast can be added into the channel guide, and that you can use it to watch local news and channels like ABC, The CW, and NBC. Plus, a feature in the Alexa app will help you figure out where to place your HD antenna for a good signal.

The Fire TV Recast normally costs $229.99 and is now down to $129 (two tuners) and $179 (four tuners). It first released in 2018.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.