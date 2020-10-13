Get $10/£10 off the Blink Mini compact indoor security cam - now $25/£25

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Blink Mini is a super compact indoor security camera with day and night modes, has motion detection plus two-way audio. And Amazon is carrying a brilliant deal on it for Prime Day 2020 - providing you're a Prime member.

The deal means you get $10/£10 off so the Blink Mini is now $25/£25 for a limited period only.

Get the Blink Mini deal on Amazon US or Amazon UK

Blink Mini records Full HD 1080p resolution and has two-way audio, which enables you to communicate with anybody in the same room as the camera with the Blink app. And, of course, you can view footage that way, too.

It is a wired camera, so there's no need to switch out the batteries. It can also pair to Alexa devices such as the Echo Show to display a live feed from the camera's view.

After the end of 2020, Blink will charge to store clips in the cloud at a cost of $3 per month. Previously, Blink didn't charge to store clips. The Blink XT2 even still seems to offer free cloud storage for video for a year.

Alternatively, Amazon has the $35 Blink Sync Module 2, so you can record and locally save clips. Plug a USB drive into it, and you can store video from up to 10 different Blink Mini cameras.

You can then watch all your Blink Mini footage from the USB drive itself (when plugged into a PC) or from the Blink Home Monitor.

Writing by Dan Grabham.