Amazon UK reveals early Prime Day deals: Great discounts on Echo and Kindle devices

- Stunning deals on Amazon's own Echo Studio and the Echo Dot plus other Echo and Kindle devices

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day is when Amazon throws open its doors to bargain hunters with a huge online sale and it starts at midnight tonight in the UK and US.

However, Amazon has already just released some early Prime Day deals on Echo devices and the Kindle Paperwhite. There are some stunning deals on Amazon's own Echo Studio and the Echo Dot especially. Check out the latest deals and offers at Amazon's UK Prime Day deals Hub

Here's the full list of early Prime Day Echo and Kindle deals

Device

Price before

Price now

Saving 

Echo Dot(3rdGen)

£49.99

£18.99

£31

Echo Show 5

£79.99

£39.99

£40

Echo Show 8

£119.99

£59.99

£60

Echo Auto

£49.99

£29.99

£20

Echo Studio

£189.99

£139.99

£50

Echo Flex

£24.99

£13.99

£11

Echo Buds

£119.99

£79.99

£40

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug for £28.99

£74.98

£28.99

£45.99

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + LIFX White Smart Bulb for £23.99

£64.98

£23.99

£40.99

Echo Dot v3 + Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb for £38.99

£99.98

£38.99

£60.99

Kindle Paperwhite

£119.99

£79.99

£40

If you want to get in on the action, you need to sign-up for Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime is effectively Amazon's membership service. It gets you a whole range of benefits from early access to deals, Prime Video, free delivery and a whole lot more. 

There's a 30-day free trial, so it's well worth getting yourself ready for the Prime Day shopping deals: 

These are just the start of Amazon Prime Day's offerings. We'll be keeping track of all the great deals as they happen - so keep an eye on our best Prime Day deals for the UK, if you're in the US, then we have a US Prime Day deals page, too.

Writing by Dan Grabham.