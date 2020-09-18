Amazon will launch new Echo devices on 24 September

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has just confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will hold a 'Devices and Sevices' event next Thursday 24 September. The event will take place at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST and 7pm CEST.

Amazon has held such an event at its Seattle HQ for the last few years, but this year it will naturally be virtual.

However, there's no confirmation as to whether the event will be live-streamed to the public or not. However, we expect it to take the form of a presentation by Amazon devices chief Dave Limp - the invite we were sent only suggested that "some news" would be shared.

The 'Services' part of the event name often refers to Alexa capabilities but it could also be related to Amazon Prime (Video), Amazon Fresh or other offerings such as Alexa Guard.

At last year's event, Amazon previewed the Echo Studio as well as launching the new standard Echo, the Echo Flex and a new Echo Dot.

We think this time the event might major on devices with screens - the main Echo Show is now a couple of years old and is in need of a refresh even though we got the Echo Show 5 and Show 8 last year.

Similarly, the Echo Plus appears to have gone end of life since the cheaper Echo sounds as good as it. So could we get a new Echo Plus to slot in underneath Echo Studio?

squirrel_widget_167738

Last year it also showed Amazon Echo Buds, the first-generation set of true wireless buds with Alexa - could we see a follow-up to those?

And then there was an Echo Loop smart ring and Echo Frames smart glasses, too - maybe we'll see other experimental devices this time around.

Writing by Dan Grabham.