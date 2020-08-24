Get 25 percent off the Blink XT2 indoor/outdoor smart security camera

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has discounted the excellent and almost-new Blink XT2 security camera in both the US and UK, with $25/£25 off which represents great value for money.

The new camera adds outdoor capabilities as an improvement over the first-generation camera. The Blink XT2 is weather-resistant with an IP65-rating) while there's Full HD recording as standard. You also get two-way audio and infrared night vision, too.

The cameras is designed for ease-of-setup with no tools or wiring required. Plus, unlike gear from also-Amazon-owned Ring, there's no rechargeable battery. Instead, the XT2 works from two everyday AA batteries - however, there's a cited battery life of two years providing you only do 60 seconds of recording a day.

That's thanks to a power-efficient processor. Indeed, Blink reckons you can get a whopping 80,000 seconds of video out of a single set of AA batteries.

The XT2 also has improved motion detection and as with Ring devices you can customise activity zones so you don't get so many false alerts and notifications.

Naturally the camera works with Alexa and you're able to view the XT2’s livestream video through your Echo Spot, Echo Show and Fire TV. Just say, “Alexa, show me the [camera name]" to see the video.

Writing by Dan Grabham.