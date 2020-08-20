(Pocket-lint) - There is a new accessory available for the Amazon Echo Flex that turns it into a clock.

Called the Smart Clock attachment, it plugs into the USB port on the bottom of the smart speaker, giving it a display so you can view the time or how much time is left on a timer. It also features a built-in sensor that allows it to automatically adjust the brightness during the day.

Designed to work flawlessly with the Amazon Echo Flex, it is sold on Amazon under the brand Third Reality, which also makes motion detectors, nightlights, and other smart accessories that work with Amazon's Echo devices. Just plug it in, and it'll show the time based on your time zone, or it'll display any timers you set through standard Alexa commands. It's a fairly straightforward device.

SQUIRREL_334117

The only possible issue is that the Echo Flex only supports a single accessory at once, so if you’ve already paired it with Third Reality's nightlight or motion sensor, you won’t be able to use the clock, as well. Keep in mind there's also the $59.99 Amazon Echo Dot with Clock you could buy as an alternative. It's literally just a regular Echo Dot, only with a built-in clock for showing the time and timers.

The Smart Clock costs $14.99 in the US, where it recently launched. It's now available in the UK and costs £14.99. The Echo Flex os $25/£25.

SQUIRREL_167770

Writing by Maggie Tillman.