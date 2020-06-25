Amazon's Alexa can now play you the atmosphere of a cafe or the office

Amazon always loves to adds new sounds and capabilities to Alexa and now it's enabling you to recreate the atmosphere of places you've probably missed over lockdown such as stadiums, coffee shops and even the road or an aeroplane.

We found the office sounds particularly good for adding some ambience to our home office during the day

Some of the sounds themselves were already present as part of sleep sounds and other sound packs on Alexa, but they've now got a new lease of life.

Here are the list of utterances to use:

"Alexa, Play Café Sounds"

"Alexa, Play Farm Sounds

"Alexa, Start Stadium Sounds"

"Alexa, Start My Applause"

"Alexa, Open Library Sounds"

"Alexa, Open Highway Sounds"

"Alexa, Open Airplane Ride"

"Alexa, Open Office Sounds"

"Alexa, Open Seaside Sounds"

Amazon says that according to a study of 2,000 people, the ambience of a busy restaurant or coffee shop are what Britons have missed the most over the last few months. The beach comes second, with bars and pubs third. There's no pub sound, unfortunately, so you'll have to make do with the cafe.