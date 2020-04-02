Amazon has updated its lineup of Blink home security cameras to include a compact indoor camera.

Called the Blink Mini, it is available for preorder through Amazon for $35. If you get two of them, you can save $5, bringing the total to $65. There's also a cloud storage service for it that costs $3 per month (or $30 a year) after the free trial.

Blink Mini records 1080p resolution and has two-way audio, which allows you to communicate with whoever it sees using the Blink app. Other features include motion detection and night vision via infrared light. It is a wired camera, too, so there's no need to switch out the batteries. It can also pair to Alexa devices such as the Echo Show to display a live feed from the camera's view.

As for that cloud video storage plan, Blink is offering a free trial of Blink Plus until the end of 2020. After that, it costs $3 per month. Previously, Blink didn't charge to store clips in the cloud. The Blink XT2 even still seems to offer free cloud storage for video for a year.

Amazon plans to fully launch Blink Mini in the coming weeks. Amazon will also launch the $35 Blink Sync Module 2 later this year, so you can record and locally save clips. Simply plug a USB drive into it, and you can store video from up to 10 different Blink Mini cameras.

You can then watch all your Blink Mini footage from the USB drive itself (when plugged into a PC) or from the Blink Home Monitor.