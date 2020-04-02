Alexa Bluetooth: How to use your Amazon Echo as a Bluetooth speaker

Thanks to Amazon, smart speakers have become all the rage in recent years. They're super convenient for issuing commands, finding out a whole bunch of information, controlling your smart home and listening to music.

While all the voice activated stuff is great, there are times when you just need to connect to a regular Bluetooth speaker, and Echo does that too. In this guide we'll show you how to connect to it from your phone to use it as a Bluetooth speaker, and also show you how to connect from it to another Bluetooth audio device.

This might be useful if you have a smaller Echo Dot, or you have a Bluetooth equipped stereo system that just sounds better than any Echo ever could.

Before doing anything with the Echo speaker itself, make sure your phone's Bluetooth is on and you're in your Bluetooth pairing screen.

On iPhone:

Open Settings > Bluetooth

Toggle Bluetooth on (if it isn't already)

Scroll down to the bottom where it says 'Other Devices'.

On Android (process my differ slightly by manufacturer):

Open Settings > Connections > Bluetooth

Toggle Bluetooth on (if it isn't already)

Tap 'Scan' or 'Pair new device' (whatever your particular Android version says)

Now on your phone the list will automatically show any nearby device that's in pairing mode.

Now's the time to use your Amazon Echo's smart skills. Just say "Alexa, pair" or "Alexa, Bluetooth on", and it should start pulsing its blue light and searching.

Once you've done this, the Echo should appear in the list on your phone screen. Tap on its name in the list, and confirm pairing. Now you're connected, and any music or audio from your phone will now play through the Echo as if it was a standard Bluetooth speaker.

Now, whenever you want to connect to that particular phone from your Echo, you can just say "Alexa, connect to [device name]" or "Connect to my phone" and it'll do so.

To disconnect, just manually select the disconnect option from within the Bluetooth menu on your phone. Or say "Alexa, disconnect from my phone".

To use your Echo to connect to another Bluetooth audio devices (for better audio quality), follow the following simple steps:

Ensure your Bluetooth speaker/stereo is in pairing mode

Open the Amazon Alexa app on your phone

Find 'Devices' then tap 'Echo & Alexa'

Now tap on the specific Echo device you want to use

Tap the settings cog icon

Under 'Wireless' tap on 'Bluetooth Devices'

Press 'Pair a New Device'

Now your speaker/sound system should show up in the list on your screen. Tap the system you want to connect to, and now your Echo is connected wireless to an external audio device.

To connect to it again at any point, you can use your voice command to say "Alexa, connect to my speaker" and it'll do so automatically. To disconnect, say "Alexa, disconnect from my speaker".