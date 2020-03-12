You can now ask Alexa "why did you do that?" in the UK

UK users can now ask Amazon’s virtual assistant "Alexa, why did you do that?" Amazon says the feature is helpful when you want to know why Alexa responded in a certain way or took a particular action.

The feature was previously announced by Amazon’s head of devices Dave Limp at its Seattle launch event last September and subsequently launched in the US.

When you ask "Alexa, why did you do that?" she will provide a short explanation about her response to your last voice request or action.

For example, if music starts playing unexpectedly, you can ask "Alexa, why did you do that?" and she will explain that someone in another room is connected via Bluetooth.

So you can ask the following:

"Alexa, what just happened?"

"Alexa, what did you do?"

"Alexa, why did you say that"

"Alexa, why did you talk?""Alexa, why did you turn on?"

Remember you can also delete your voice recordings if you opt into the "delete by voice" feature in the Alexa app – check it out in Settings > Alexa Data Privacy.

After you enable that, you have the option to delete your voice recordings by simply requesting, "Alexa, delete everything I said today" or "Alexa, delete everything I just said"