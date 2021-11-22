(Pocket-lint) - It's hard to digest the sheer amount of Black Friday deals going live, but here is one that you really should consider because it's a steal.
Smart plugs have become really popular in recent years because they can offer you control over devices that aren't otherwise smart - and Amazon's own plug is a good choice.
This plug is now £24.99 £14.99 in an early Black Friday deal on Amazon.co.uk, saving a decent £10.
A smart plug is a useful addition to your Alexa arsenal around the house, allowing you to control whatever's connected to it.
Controlling it can done easily via voice around the home, and its uses are endless.
Think about turning on the coffee machine first thing in the morning, switching off the lights last thing at night and even scheduling it all, too.
It's easy to get up and running with the Alexa app, and you won't even have to use a smart home hub either.
More Black Friday UK deals
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular: £70 saving, to £629
- WD_BLACK SN750 2TB NVMe SSD: Save £254, now £205.99
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 3rd Generation: 57% off RRP, now £129.99
- Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds: Save £70, down to £149.99
- Sony WF-1000XM4: £51 off today, at £199
- Fire HD 10 Plus: 45% off to £109.99
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £39.99, reduced by 47%
- Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off to £25
- Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99
- Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen: 53% off at £18.99
- Samsung & Lenovo tablets: 30% saving today
- Sony WH-1000XM3: Over £40 saving to £159
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Save 50%, now £44
- Blink Cameras: Reduced by 48%
- Apple AirPods Pro: £40 off, down to £199
- Fitbit fitness trackers: 45% discount on RRP
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 20% saving to £199