The new Amazon Echo Dot with clock is an absolute Black Friday steal

As is customary for Amazon in the run up to Black Friday, the retailer has slashed the prices of several of its own products. For 2019, that includes a pretty hefty discount on the newest member of the Echo family: the Echo Dot with Clock.

You can now snag the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock for just £34.99 direct from Amazon, which is a pretty huge £25 discount on the original full retail price.

Of course, one of the biggest draws of the all new Echo Dot is that simple LED clock on the outside, visible through the fabric layer. In every other way, it's the 3rd gen Echo Dot that you know and love.

Like its predecessor, its a small, compact smart home speaker with a 3.5mm output on the back, allowing you to hook it up to external speakers if the Echo Dot's own audio isn't quite hot enough for you.

It's one of our favourite smarthome speakers to date, thanks to its price, features and the versatility of Amazon's smart home integrations. It's small enough to fit anywhere, and useful enough to make the upfront cost more than worth. Especially now that it's even cheaper.

If you want to save even more money and aren't overly fussed by the LED clock on the outside, you can also pick up the 3rd gen Echo Dot at a low price too.

The previous Echo Dot - the 3rd gen model without a clock - has been discounted as well, and is now down to just £22. Which is, quite frankly, ridiculous. You can see that offer on Amazon.