Amazon Echo Dot with Clock has price slashed again - now with $10/£10 off

Amazon has once again slashed the price of the Echo Dot with Clock.

However, the speaker's absolutely flown off the shelves, which has seen its estimated delivery date pushed back to mid-March at present. Luckily, you can always buy from another retailer.

squirrel_widget_167722

One of the biggest draws of the all-new Echo Dot is that simple LED clock on the outside, visible through the fabric layer. In every other way, it's the 3rd gen Echo Dot that you know.

Like the standard Echo Dot, it's a small, compact smart home speaker with a 3.5mm output on the back, allowing you to hook it up to external speakers if the Echo Dot's own audio isn't quite hot enough for you.

It's one of our favourite smart home speakers to date, thanks to its price, features and the versatility of Amazon's smart home integrations. It's small enough to fit anywhere, and useful enough to make the upfront cost more than worth. Especially now that it's even cheaper.

If you want to save even more money and aren't overly fussed by the LED clock on the outside, you can also pick up the 3rd gen Echo Dot at a low price too.

The previous Echo Dot - the 3rd gen model without a clock - has been discounted as well which is, quite frankly, ridiculous.

squirrel_widget_145811