How to create an Alexa Home Theatre system with your Echo and Fire TV

Amazon lets you sync up Echo speakers for multi-room audio, and it lets you use an Echo speaker to control a Fire TV. Now, you can link up Echo speakers and a Fire TV for simultaneous wireless audio output.

In other words, you can now achieve a home theatre experience, as Amazon has announced a new Alexa app feature called Alexa Home Theatre. It works with a bunch of Echo speakers and Fire TV devices. But you can only connect a maximum of two speakers, plus an optional Echo Sub.

Confused? No worries. Here's what you need to know.

Here's how Amazon has described Alexa Home Theatre:

Alexa and Fire TV devices are constantly improving over time, and today I’m excited to let you know that you can now link compatible Echo and Fire TV devices, enabling wireless audio output when watching your favourite shows, movies and more on Fire TV. This allows you to build a variety of immersive, wireless speaker configurations for your living room set-up, including 1.0 and 2.0 configurations and, for owners of Echo Sub, 1.1 and 2.1 configurations as well. For customers with the current generation of Echo and Echo Plus, this means you can stream Dolby audio wireless, while those with Echo Studio can stream Dolby Atmos-quality sound.

It looks like an Alexa Home Theatre system will only work with content streamed from a Fire TV device connected to your TV. So, if you're watching cable or a movie with a different device or from your TV itself, your Echo wireless speaker configuration won't work.

Echo speakers that are compatible and can be connected:

Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

Echo (2nd Generation)

Echo (3rd Generation)

Echo Plus (2nd Generation)

Echo Plus (1st Generation)

Echo Dot with clock

Echo Studio

Fire TV devices that are compatible and can be connected:

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV (3rd Generation)

Fire TV Cube (1st Generation) - available in the US only

Fire TV Cube (2nd Generation)

Connect your Fire TV and Echo to the same network through one Amazon account. Open the latest version of the Alexa app on your mobile device. In the Alexa app, tap Devices and then the '+' icon. Tap Set Up Audio System from the pop-up. Tap Home Cinema on the next screen. Pick your Fire TV device and tap Next to name your Home Theatre system. Select the Echo speakers you would like to use in your setup. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Need helping connecting an Echo and Fire TV in the Alexa app? Here's how.

Amazon said Alexa Home Theatre will be available to all customers who own compatible Echo speakers and Fire TV devices. We have yet to test the feature, however, so it appears to either be a gradual rollout or not yet live. We're asking Amazon for more details. Stay tuned.