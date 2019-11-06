Amazon has announced which of its devices will be on sale ahead of Black Friday.
These "early Black Friday" deals begin 22 November and will last through to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. At which point, several more deals will likely be announced. But this is a start, so if you want to save money on Amazon devices - like Kindles, Fire tablets, and Echos - here you go.
This is the list complete list, direct from Amazon:
From 22 November:
- Fire HD 8 for $49 (normally $79)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $79 (normally $129)
- Fire 7 for $29 (normally $49)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition for $59 (normally $99)
- Fire HD 10 for $99 (normally $149)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $84 (normally $129)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle for $189 ($149.99 off, if you buy separately)
From 24 November:
- Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $24 (normally $49)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $19 (normally $39)
- Fire TV Cube for $89 (normally $119)
From 27 November:
- Blink XT2 three-camera kit for $184 (normally $249)
- Ring Indoor Cam two-pack for $99 (normally $139)
- Amazon Smart Plug for $4.99 when purchased as a bundle with an Echo)
From 28 November:
- Echo Dot with clock for $34 (normally $59)
- Echo Dot third gen for $22.00 (normally $49)
- Echo Auto for $29 (normally $49)
- Echo third gen for $59 (normally $99)
- Echo Show 5 for $49 (normally $89)
- Echo Show second gen for $149 (normally $229)
