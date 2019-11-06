  1. Home
Amazon pre-Black Friday 2019 US sale revealed: Early deals on Amazon devices

- And so it begins...

Amazon has announced which of its devices will be on sale ahead of Black Friday.

These "early Black Friday" deals begin 22 November and will last through to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. At which point, several more deals will likely be announced. But this is a start, so if you want to save money on Amazon devices - like Kindles, Fire tablets, and Echos - here you go.

This is the list complete list, direct from Amazon:

From 22 November:

From 24 November:

From 27 November:

From 28 November:

For more US Black Friday deals, check out our guide here.

