Amazon Alexa looks to benefit from our growing urge to reduce screen time

Amazon is hoping the move away from our reliance on smartphones, and our keenness to spend less time looking at screens, will allow Alexa to become the de facto personal voice assistant and win out against Google Assistant and Apple's Siri.

"I think the power of the hands-free ambient user interface keeps you fundamentally connected to the world around you," explains Daniel Rausch, vice president of Smart Home at Amazon to the Pocket-lint podcast. "You can carry that through your home with all the different form factors we make."

The comments come off the back of the launch of a number of new devices from the company that allow people to stay even more connected to Alexa not only in the home, but when out and about.

The company recently launched Echo Buds, a pair of wireless in-ear headphones to compete against the Apple AirPods amongst others, as well as a pair of connected glasses and even a smart ring you can wear on your finger.

"You might be wearing the Echo Buds, or one of our Day One Edition frames and these keep you fundamentally connected to the world around you using AI," adds Rausch.

The reason for the upbeat attitude even those Amazon's previous efforts to take on the phone industry dramatically failed back in 2014? Because Rausch believes by using our phones, we become disconnected, not more connected with the world around us.

"I don't know about you, but I fundamentally disconnect from the world around me when I pull out my phone. I love my phone, I accomplish lots of things with my phone, but it also disconnects me. The more we [Amazon] can offer through that ambient interface that is with you on the go, the better off our customers will be."

The key message from Rausch it seems, is that Amazon wants to be part of every element of your world, but not your whole world.

You can listen the full interview on the latest Pocket-lint podcast out this Friday.