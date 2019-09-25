Amazon's new Alexa Smart Oven also works as an air fryer and microwave

Amazon is one-upping its own Alexa-enabled microwave from last year, by introducing a smart oven that doubles as a microwave and air fryer.

Called the Alexa Smart Oven, Amazon announced it during a 25 September event in Seattle. And, if it works as promised, it might be a do-it-all device to complete your kitchen. But first, this isn't going to replace your actual oven. It's a toaster oven-like countertop appliance that resembles a microwave more than it does an oven. But it could petter easily replace a few of your other appliances.

It works as a microwave, convection cooker, air fryer, and a food warmer.

Combining a slew of your countertop accessories into one device is already an idea people will get behind, but what helps the Smart Oven stand out even further is its smart features Alexa, so you can tell Alexa to preheat your oven to a certain temperature or set a timer for the microwave without pressing any buttons. But there's quite a bit more to this Alexa-enabled smart oven.

Alexa will let you know when it's time to flip or stir your food. Let's say you're about to cook a frozen pizza, simply scan the packaging using your Alexa app, and it will set the smart oven to the temperature required and even bring up the timer.

The only real limiting feature of the Alexa Smart Oven is that it requires an Alexa device in order to control it, since it lacks speakers and microphones, but Amazon has covered that problem by shipping it with an Echo Dot.

It's available for preorder 25 September. It is priced at $249.99. There's no word yet on UK price and availability.

squirrel_widget_167826

Tune into our Amazon event hub for all the latest. We also have this guide on the event, detailing what we expect to see.