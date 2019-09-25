Amazon has announced an Alexa-equipped wall plug, called Echo Flex, and it's available for pre-order in different versions for both the US and the UK.

The company is showing off its updated lineup of Echo devices at an event in Seattle, where it's just unveiled a totally new device: the Echo Flex. It's a small wall plug that doubles as a smart speaker. Amazon is describing it as the most affordable way to bring Alexa into any room in your home. Simply plug it into an outlet, and Alexa will help you control your smart home devices, check the weather, or make announcements.

It's a cheaper and less noticeable way to add Alexa to every room of your house, rather than putting Echo Dots all over the place. The device itself is tiny enough that it will plug directly into an outlet, which makes it perfect for those who hate seeing cords lying around. The body of the Echo Flex also features an LED status light, two small control buttons, and a USB port so you can charge your phone or connect other devices.

It's also equipped with a motion sensor and can double as a smart night light.

Truthfully, it's probably not going to be your first choice for listening to music, but the small speaker on the Echo Flex has been optimised for Alexa's voice. Amazon said you should have no trouble hearing Alexa responses.

The Echo Flex is now available for pre-order. It costs £24.99 in the UK or $24.99 in the US.

