Amazon Echo Studio promises higher quality sound for $199

Amazon has announced a number of new Echo devices at its September event, including the Echo Studio, an all-new Echo, an Echo Dot with a clock and an Echo Show, among a few other devices.

The Amazon Echo Studio features five built-in directional speakers and 330W of power, comprised of three 2-inch mid-range speakers, one 1-inch tweeter, a built-in 5.25-inch bass driver and a bass port to maximise airflow and bass output.

The new speaker - which is all about sound quality in case you hadn't guessed - also has a 24-bit DAC and a power amplifier with 100kHz of bandwidth, along with Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio. It will also be able to tune itself to its surroundings - similar to what Sonos has recently launched on the Sonos Move.

The Echo Studio - or two paired Echo Studio speakers as that's possible - can also connect to 4K Fire TV devices for audio playback with multi-channel sound and support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio 5.1, and stereo audio.

A built-in Zigbee smart home hub is inside the Echo Studio too and of course, the Echo Studio also has Amazon Alexa voice control on board, just like other Echo devices.

Users can ask Alexa to perform various tasks, find out what the weather is like, ask what your calendar is like for the day, control compatible smart home devices, and even add to a shopping list, not to mention order directly from Amazon, among thousands of other Skills.

The Amazon Echo Studio will be available to pre-order from 25 September and it will cost $199.99 in the US and £189.99 in the UK.

