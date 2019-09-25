Amazon is live in Seattle, where it's unveiling an Echo Dot with a clock display.

Announced at Amazon's 25 September hardware event, the new Echo Dot has LED lights on the front that display the time, but other than that, it looks incredibly similar to the previous model of the Echo Dot, which currently costs $49.99. The new Echo Dot with Clock will sell for $59.99.

This makes the Echo Dot with Clock the perfect replacement for the alarm clock on your bedside stand. You'll be able to snooze your alarms simply by tapping the top of the speaker. The LED display can display the temperature outside, in addition to your timers and alarms. Besides the LED clock display, the device, of course, still features Amazona Alexa, so it's capable of doing everything your regular Echo Dot can do.

The previous model of the Echo Dot will still be available to purchase for those who want to save a little money and don't find the clock display necessary. However, if you do want the Echo Dot with Clock, it's now available for pre-order in the US and in the UK for £59.99.

squirrel_widget_167722

Tune into our Amazon event hub for all the latest. We also have this guide on the event, detailing what we expect to see.