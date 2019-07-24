It's super common to misplace your phone at home. We all do it.

It can fall between the couch cushions, get lost in the bedsheets, be left in some random room, or even forgotten in the car in your garage. We’ve all been there, done that. But the worst part is when you’ve looked absolutely everywhere and still have no idea where you left your phone. There are different ways of trying to locate it, but usually, the easiest method is to ask someone, "Can you call me?"

But with an Echo now in every home, there's no need to pass off that task to your friends and family; Alexa can do it. You need to do a quick set up beforehand, but it saves you from ripping apart your house and bugging loved ones.

Technically called Alexa-to-Alexa Calling and Messaging, this free feature not only lets you place a call using an Echo device, but you also leave a voice message or send a text-based message. It works over Wi-Fi and mobile data, too, so you don't need to invest in a talk plan.

To enable Alexa Calling:

Open the Amazon Alexa app (on your compatible iOS or Android phone). Open the Conversations tab from the bottom menu. Follow the on-screen instructions to enter and verify your phone information.

Voice profiles give you the ability to teach Alexa your voice, so that when you interact with an Alexa-powered device, such as an Echo, Alexa will recognise your voice. Once you set up the feature, Alexa learns your voice and other voices in order to deliver a personalised experience.

To add your voice profile:

Open the Alexa app on your mobile device. Tap the menu button in the corner and select Settings. Go to the Accounts section and select Your Voice. Select Begin. Use the drop-down menu to select the device you want to interact with, like your Echo, to teach Alexa your voice. Then, select Next. Say the on-screen phrase out loud when prompted. Select Next to go to the next phrase. Then, select Complete when done.

The absolute most straightforward way to get Alexa to help you find your phone is to ask Amazon's assistant to find your phone or even call you. If you’ve already enabled Alexa Calling, Alexa will then ring your device. If you live with other people who use the same Echo device, the voice-recognising ability of Alexa will know who exactly is talking and can call the right person's phone number on file.

Say: "Alexa, find my phone." Say: "Alexa, call my phone."

The caveat here is that your phone cannot be silent. And, if it's on vibrate, you'll have to listen carefully to track it down. But the point is, you no longer have to initiate an exhausting search or ask a friend to phone you - because you can get Alexa to do all the work for you. It's a simple-yet-effective way to find your device (and it's one most people probably never think about).

There are other ways to use Alexa to find your phone. For instance, there is a Find My Phone skill available. Simply go to the Alexa app on your phone, open the Skills and Games tab in the menu, search Find My Phone, then enable it and set it up. However, this is entirely unnecessary with Alexa Calling. There are also complicated IFTTT recipes you could set up, but again, these are redundant.