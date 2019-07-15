New Amazon Echo Show 5 price slashed for Prime Day

Amazon is slashing prices on its own devices this Prime Day, including the new Amazon Echo Show 5 that was released only recently.

The 5.5-inch smart display device will set you back just £49.99 this Prime Day from Amazon UK, and just $49.99 from Amazon US. That's a saving of £30/$40 on the usual, respective prices.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a smaller version of the company's excellent smart assistant with a screen.

It sports a 5.5-inch display with 940 x 480 pixel resolution and measures just 148 x 86 x 73mm and weighs 410g. That makes it ideal to use as a bedside smart alarm clock, or kitchen helper.

There is a 1-megapixel camera on the front for video calling (in 720p) and a speaker is built in for listening to Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn Radio and many other streamed audio tracks. Video playback is enabled too, with several compatible services available.

Of course, being an Echo device, the Show 5 is Alexa-enabled, so you can use the voice assistant to bring up all manner of details on the screen - including the weather, news and recipes.

It can also be used to control smart home devices, including a Ring doorbell, which will show you who is at your front door and even let you speak to them directly.

