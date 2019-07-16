Amazon Prime Day is here and so are great deals on Echo, Kindle, Fire TV and Ring Doorbell 2

Amazon Prime Day is live until midnight tonight and Amazon has some super deals on its own devices. We've listed the pick of them for you below.
Pocket-lint is rounding-up the best Prime Day UK deals and Prime Day US deals up to midnight (and beyond if the deals are still live). Keep checking those links.
The 48-hour Prime Day sale officially lasts until the end of today. You can expect more than one million deals on Amazon's own devices as well as other products.
If you don't yet have Amazon Prime and you're in the UK, you can get £20 off until Tuesday, too. In the US, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
Amazon US Echo and Fire TV deals
- Amazon Echo Dot - 50% off, now $22
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition - was $69.99, now $44.99
- Amazon Echo Show - save $70, now $159.99
- Amazon Echo Show 5 - buy 2, save $30
- Amazon Echo Auto - 50% off
- Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) - 30% off - save $50
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote - save $25, just $14.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote - save $25, now $24.99
Amazon US Kindle and Fire tablet deals
- Fire 7 tablet - buy 3, save $40
- Fire HD 8 tablet - now as little as $49.99
- Fire HD 10 tablet - now as little as $99.99
- Kindle - buy 2 Kindle devices, save 10%
- Kindle Paperwhite - buy 2 Kindle devices, save 10%
Amazon US Ring deals
- Ring Stick Up Cam - buy 2 for $329.00, $30 off
- Ring Doorbell and Echo Dot - $69.99
- Ring Alarm Kit - 20% off
Amazon UK Echo and Fire TV deals
- Amazon Echo - now £59, £30 off
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - now £22, save £27.99
- Amazon Echo Show 5, save £40, now £49.99
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) - now £159.99, save £60
- Fire TV Stick - now £19.99, save £20
- Fire TV Stick 4K - now £24.99, save £25
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug - now £31.99, save £42.99
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Philips Hue White Starter Set - now £51.99, save £57.99
Amazon UK Kindle and Fire tablet deals
- Kindle Paperwhite - now £79.99, save £40
- Fire 7 - now £29.99, save £20
- Fire 7 Kids Edition - now £59.99, save £40
- Fire HD 8 - now £44.99, was £35
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition - now £84.99, save £45
- Fire HD 10 - now £94.99, save £55
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition - now £134.99, save £65
Plus there's a great UK deal on the Ring Doorbell 2
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (also get an extra £25 off selected Echo Devices) - now £119, save £60
We've already covered Amazon's epic Kindle Unlimited (three months free) and Music Unlimited (four months for 99p) offers elsewhere, but there are also some great deals available in other areas, such as 20 percent off Amazon Basics tech gear and up to 30 percent off daily essentials.
This year’s Prime Day sale is available to Prime members in the US, UK, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and the UAE.