Amazon Prime Day is here and so are great deals on Echo, Kindle, Fire TV and Ring Doorbell 2

- Prime Day is here and so are Amazon device deals

Amazon Prime Day is live until midnight tonight and Amazon has some super deals on its own devices. We've listed the pick of them for you below.

Pocket-lint is rounding-up the best Prime Day UK deals and Prime Day US deals up to midnight (and beyond if the deals are still live). Keep checking those links.  

The 48-hour Prime Day sale officially lasts until the end of today. You can expect more than one million deals on Amazon's own devices as well as other products. 

If you don't yet have Amazon Prime and you're in the UK, you can get £20 off until Tuesday, too. In the US, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Amazon US Echo and Fire TV deals 

Amazon US Kindle and Fire tablet deals

Amazon US Ring deals

Amazon UK Echo and Fire TV deals

Amazon UK Kindle and Fire tablet deals

Plus there's a great UK deal on the Ring Doorbell 2

We've already covered Amazon's epic Kindle Unlimited (three months free) and Music Unlimited (four months for 99p) offers elsewhere, but there are also some great deals available in other areas, such as 20 percent off Amazon Basics tech gear and up to 30 percent off daily essentials.

This year’s Prime Day sale is available to Prime members in the US, UK, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and the UAE.

