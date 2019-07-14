Amazon Prime Day kicks off at midnight, but Amazon has just shoved out a load of deals on its own devices 12 hours early. We've listed the pick of them for you below, while some other pre-Amazon Prime Day deals have already been live for a while, such as on the Amazon Echo itself:

The 48-hour Prime Day sale officially starts at midnight tonight and lasts until the end of Tuesday. You can expect more than one million deals on Amazon's own devices as well as other products.

If you don't yet have Amazon Prime and you're in the UK, you can get £20 off until Tuesday, too. In the US, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug - now £31.99, save £42.99

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Philips Hue White Starter Set - now £51.99, save £57.99

Ring Video Doorbell 2 (also get an extra £25 off selected Echo Devices) - now £119, save £60

We've already covered Amazon's epic Kindle Unlimited (three months free) and Music Unlimited (four months for 99p) offers elsewhere, but there are also some great deals available in other areas, such as 20 percent off Amazon Basics tech gear and up to 30 percent off daily essentials.

It's not just in the UK either - here are the best Amazon US deals available now:

This year’s Prime Day sale is available to Prime members in the US, UK, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and the UAE.