Amazon just pushed out a load of great deals on Echo, Kindle, Fire TV and the Ring Doorbell 2

|
- The early deals are in, 12 hours before Prime Day kicks off

Amazon Prime Day kicks off at midnight, but Amazon has just shoved out a load of deals on its own devices 12 hours early. We've listed the pick of them for you below, while some other pre-Amazon Prime Day deals have already been live for a while, such as on the Amazon Echo itself: 

The 48-hour Prime Day sale officially starts at midnight tonight and lasts until the end of Tuesday. You can expect more than one million deals on Amazon's own devices as well as other products. 

Pocket-lint will round-up the best Prime Day UK deals and Prime Day US deals up to midnight on Tuesday (and beyond if the deals are still live). Keep checking those links.  

If you don't yet have Amazon Prime and you're in the UK, you can get £20 off until Tuesday, too. In the US, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Amazon UK Echo and Fire TV deals

Echo Dot bundle deals

Amazon UK Kindle and Fire tablet deals

Plus there's a great deal on the Ring Doorbell 2

We've already covered Amazon's epic Kindle Unlimited (three months free) and Music Unlimited (four months for 99p) offers elsewhere, but there are also some great  deals available in other areas, such as 20 percent off Amazon Basics tech gear and up to 30 percent off daily essentials.

It's not just in the UK either - here are the best Amazon US deals available now:

Amazon US Echo, Fire tablet, Kindle and Ring deals 

This year’s Prime Day sale is available to Prime members in the US, UK, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and the UAE.

