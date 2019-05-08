  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Amazon smart home news

Amazon surprises us all with Blink XT2 that's cheaper than its first outdoor cam

|
Amazon Amazon surprises us all with Blink XT2 that's cheaper than its first outdoor cam
Google Home vs Home Mini vs Home Max vs Home Hub: Which Google Home speaker should you buy?
Google Home vs Home Mini vs Home Max vs Home Hub: Which Google Home speaker should you buy?

- You can pre-order it now

Amazon has quietly announced a new smart camera for outdoors - but it's under the Blink brand that it acquired a couple years ago.

The company has debuted the Blink XT2, a follow-up to Blink’s XT camera from 2016. The Blink XT2 comes with a new chip that enables a two-year battery life. The camera itself runs on two lithium AA batteries, but it works with a new module that plugs into a wall in your home. By letting the module act as a hub, the AA batteries alone can power the camera when it's actively recording.

The camera also features motion detection, two-way audio, night vision, and an IP65 weather rating. Oh, and it costs only $89 by itself. Better still, there's no monthly cloud storage fee. Amazon is selling a $99.99 bundle that includes the XT2 camera and a Sync Module, as well. Preorders start shipping in the US on 22 May. The new camera is expected to launch Canada later this summer.

To be clear, the XT2 looks nearly identical to the XT. The biggest difference is the two-way talk feature, and it works with Alexa voice commands. You can also see a live feed from your cameras on your Echo Spot, Echo Show, or Fire TV by saying “Alexa, show me the [name of your camera].”

If you don't want to buy this Blink XT2 system from Amazon, for whatever reason, Best Buy will also sell it.

PopularIn Smart Home
Amazon surprises us all with Blink XT2 that's cheaper than its first outdoor cam
Google Nest Hub Max initial review: Putting the Echo Show on notice
Google Assistant is always listening: How to delete your Assistant recordings
Alexa is always listening: How to delete your Alexa voice recordings
Google smart displays: What devices are there and what do they offer?
Google Nest Hub Max vs Nest Hub: The differences explained