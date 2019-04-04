Apple Music comes to Echo devices in the UK and Ireland

Rejoice for Amazon has told us that Apple Music integration has at last been enabled on Irish and UK-based Echo devices.

The service launched on Amazon Echo devices in the US at the end of last year and we've been waiting patiently for it to come to the UK and Ireland.

We were expecting it to happen around now because last month Amazon UK told us the feature was "coming in the next couple of weeks to the UK".

If you're an Apple Music subscriber, you'll be able to listen to songs on Amazon Fire TV and Echo devices, too, just as you previously could with Amazon Music Unlimited and Spotify subscriptions.

Using your Echo or Fire TV, you can ask Alexa to play songs, artists, playlists, and albums - just say, “Alexa, play today’s hits on Apple Music”, “Alexa, play Beats 1 on Apple Music.” or “Alexa, play Stormzy on Apple Music”.

Apple Music is enabled via a skill, rather than natively in the app's Music settings like Amazon Music Unlimited and Spotify.

However, you can select Apple Music as your "Default Music Library" as well as your "Default Station". Here's how to sort it all out: