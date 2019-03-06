Alexa has a new feature to help users find and identify new music.

Listening to music using Alexa usually starts with a specific request. You say something like, “Alexa, play Revolution by the Beatles.” But problems start to arise when Alexa automatically plays the next song you didn't request. If it’s something you don’t recognize, you have to yell over the top of the music to ask “What song is this?”

Amazon is introducing a new Alexa feature, called Song ID, to solve these issues. The idea is you’ll never have to ask (or yell) that question again.

Here’s everything you need to know about Song ID.

Once you’ve enabled Song ID, Alexa will announce the artist and name of every song before it plays. For anyone who likes to put a song on and see where Alexa goes with it, this could be really useful. The only caveat is that Song ID is only available with Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music.

We're guessing Amazon has data that shows its users often ask Alexa what song is playing. Now, they won't have to ask.

If you have Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music, all you have to do is ask Alexa to enable Song ID. Alexa will then confirm, and from that moment forward, it will announce the names of songs it's about to play.

If you'd like to turn off the feature at any time, just say, “Alexa, Turn off Song ID,” and you can listen uninterrupted.

Currently, we've only tried it on Amazon's own Echo devices.

The feature is now live in the US. It doesn't seem to be available in the UK. We're asking Amazon about global availability and whether the feature will work on all Alexa-enabled devices. Stay tuned.