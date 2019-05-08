Alexa is always listening: How to delete your Alexa voice recordings

Alexa, famously, is always listening. Listening for that trigger word or anything that sounds remotely like it, so that it can spring to life and serve up an action or answer.

But did you know that all of those voice interactions are recorded and saved by Alexa? Did you know that you can find a full catalogue of the things you've said to your Amazon Echo in your account?

Amazon says that Alexa saves recordings to make the experience better, to improve the accuracy of the results. Presumably it uses these recordings to learn about how you speak and the sort of things that you ask for - and does warn that if you delete them it could degrade the Alexa experience.

Alexa is only recording when you see the blue light - but that might also mean it records things you don't intend it to.

Fortunately, deleting these voice recordings is easy if you don't want Alexa hanging on to them for whatever reason. You can access your data - and play recordings back - from the Alexa app. That's all the correct things Alexa has heard, as well as other triggers marked as "Text not available", which is where the voice wasn't intended for Alexa, but was recorded anyway.

Here's how to find and delete voice data:

Open the Alexa app. Open the menu on the left-hand side and tap Settings at the bottom of the list. Tap on Alexa Account and once that has opened, tap History. This then opens the history of Alexa requests - including all the recordings that you can play back. If you want to delete a particular recording, you can find it and delete it. You can select multiple, perhaps a day or conversation you don't want in Alexa's memory.

How to delete all your Alexa voice data:

But the above method won't let you purge it all in one go - but there is an easy way to do that.