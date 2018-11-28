Big Mouth Billy Bass is now a $40 Alexa-enabled device

Roughly twenty years ago, nearly every grandma and grandpa had the same thing hanging on their wall: Big Mouth Billy Bass.

It's an animatronic singing prop that looks like a mounted largemouth bass. It was the must-have gadget of the early aughts, and now, two decades laters, it's been resurrected as an Alexa-enabled device you can buy on Amazon - complete with an official “Alexa Gadget” certification.

This Alexa-enabled Big Mouth Billy Bass comes directly from Gemmy Industries, the company that makes the original Big Mouth Billy Bass. While it looks exactly like it did in 1998, it can now connect to an Amazon Echo device. From there, you can ask Alexa to set timers, answer basic queries, and play music, etc, and the fish prop will respond. It lip-syncs to Alexa's spoken responses and will even dance along to any playing music.

If you remember, back in the day, Big Mouth Billy Bass quickly became a hit because it could sing and dance to tunes like “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin and “Take Me to the River” by Al Green. Now, you experience that again, but with Alexa fun sprinkled on top.

The Alexa-enabled Big Mouth Billy Bass is now available to preorder for $40.