Save £70 on the Echo Plus (2nd gen) today only

- A killer deal on the Echo Plus (2nd gen)

Amazon UK is throwing out some great discounts on its Echo devices during its summer sale and the latest is this deal on the Echo Plus 2. It's a great time to add to your collection or invest in a smart speaker.

It's a steal. 

Amongst Amazon's sales is a healthy discount on the latest Amazon Echo 2. This speaker sounds great and looks great. It's a bargain at the best of times, but with a £70 discount bringing it down to £69.99. See this deal at Amazon UK.

The Amazon Echo Plus 2 was redesigned in 2019, boosting the audio quality for a richer sound, while wrapping it in fabric for a more modern look. The Echo Plus is a great speaker as a result, powered by Alexa that will deliver music, respond to your requests as well as control a wide range of smart home devices. 

It includes a Zigbee controller, so it can be paired with some smart home devices without needing a separate hub. It also has a temperature sensor, so you can ask what the temperature is too. 

The Echo can also be paired into groups - including stereo pairing for more immersive sound quality.

