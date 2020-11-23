This Echo Show 5 and Hue bundle will save you £50

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Black Friday sales are rolling on and include a number of delightful deals on various smart home products. Those deals include discounts on bundles with Amazon Echo devices and Philips Hue lights combined.

In the US that includes multiple bargains with $59.99 being knocked off the fourth generation Amazon Echo and two Philips Hue bulbs.

On British shores, the bundles include the Echo Show 5 with a twin-pack of E27 Philips Hue bulbs. The combined price for the bundle saves you £50 off the price of buying them individually. A bargain.

Go bigger and you can grab a bigger saving as well. The 8-inch Amazon Echo Show 8 is available bundled with a twin pack of B22 Philips Hue bulbs and a £74.95 saving as well.

Writing by Chris Hall. Editing by Adrian Willings.