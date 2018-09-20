Guess what? Amazon isn't done with its new product announcements. It's now unveiled a new FireTV Recast device.

This is a box that can stream shows from an antenna to your home. The idea is, you place the box in your home, and you can start streaming on your Echo Show, Echo Spot, Amazon Fire TV, or on mobile. It features two tuners and a 500GB DVR, though a a four tuner TB option is in the works. At launch, it costs $229.99. Amazon said you can pre-order it now and it will launch later this year.

So, from what we can tell, this is a DVR. And, with it, you can watch over-the-air television from any room in your house.

Amazon said FireTV Recast can be added into the channel guide, so you can still get Prime Video, for instance. You can also watch local news and channels like ABC, The CW, and NBC. It can also send recorded live TV to your Echo Show - up to four shows at a time, for you to stream on multiple devices. And, thanks to built-in Alexa voice controls, you can do things like delete or schedule recordings.

Plus, a new feature in the Alexa app will help you figure out where to place your antenna for a good signal.