New Ring Stick Up Cam coming later this year

Now that Amazon owns smart security camera and doorbell company Ring, it used its surprise event in Seattle to announce a few Ring device updates.

One of those is an all-new Ring Stick Up Cam, which will be released later this year.

Even though it was previously teased during CES in January, we still don't actually know much about it at present, apart from the fact that you can have it wired or run off battery, much like the current Stick Up Cam.

Strangely though, Amazon failed to mention its resolution.

Considering the current version is capable of 720p video recording, we'd expect the replacement to have 1080p. It'll work with the same Ring app for mobile and PC, however.

The US price for the new Ring Stick Up Cam was quoted as $179.99. We haven't heard a UK price yet but will update when we do.

In addition to the camera, Amazon also revealed that new features will be coming to the Ring Alarm. And it is releasing an API for the Echo Show that will enable live video from Ring security devices, including the doorbells, to be streamed on the smart speaker's screen.

We will bring you more on all these new features and Ring product updates as and when we hear more.