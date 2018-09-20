Secret Amazon event today could reveal new Echo devices

Amazon has invited the media - including Pocket-lint - to a press conference at its Seattle HQ with an agenda that's yet to be revealed. Last year a similar Amazon event saw the launch of a range of new devices, including new Echo speakers.

The event will be taking place from 6pm BST today (10am PST). We don't think there will be a livestream, but we will be bringing you all the coverage as it happens.

Amazon is very secretive around its events and, unlike the recent Apple event, we don't have a clear idea of what will be launched. Recent leaks have suggested lots of devices and we recently found a couple of unannounced devices - the Amazon Echo Sub and the Amazon Smart Plug - on Amazon's website, although the details of those new devices are incomplete.

Previous rumours have suggested that Amazon will be launching a new version of the Echo Dot, but details are very thin on the ground. Recently, CNBC reported that up to eight new Alexa-powered devices would be announced at the event.

That list included a number of interesting devices - an AV receiver, microwave and amplifier - although we suspect that these devices might be Alexa-powered from partners, rather than native Echo or Fire devices.

We will be bringing you all the details as we learn them, so keep you eyes on our Amazon hub.