Amazon Echo event: All the announcements that matter

Amazon announced everything but the kitchen sink at a Seattle event.

From an updated Echo Show with a gorgeous 10-inch HD screen to an Echo Wall Clock (seriously), no stone was left unturned. Amazon joked at the start that it would cover about "70 news things" over the course of an hour, and while it felt like that many devices were trotted out, we actually saw a dozen, and the event spanned an entire two hours. It wasn't live streamed eitehr, but we were there to cover it live.

You probably saw the flurry of news posts shared to Twitter, but to get you up speed, we've compiled all the major announcements here.

The all-new Echo Input plugs it into an existing speaker to turn it into an Echo, similar to the Echo Dot, but it has far-field microphones and no speaker. You can plug it into or pair with another speaker to add Alexa to your home audio. In that way, it also reminds us of Google's Chromecast Audio. It will cost $34.99 in the US. It'll be available to buy later this year. When it launches, you can buy it on Amazon.

The all-new, cloth-covered Echo Sub has a 6-inch, down-firing woofer and delivers 100W deep bass sound. You pair it to an Echo or Echo Plus (sold separately) to get left/right stereo sound. Just plug it in, open the Alexa app, wirelessly connect to your Echo devices, and control it by voice. It costs $129.99 in the US. It is available to pre-order now on Amazon and officially launches 11 October.

The all-new Echo Link Amp, which will connect to a receiver or an amplifier, and the all-new Echo Link, which enables your Echo to send music to your system, are stereo amplifiers with audio ins and audio outs. They support Ethernet and coaxial cables but do not have built-in Alexa. Link Amp will cost $299.99 and Echo Link will cost $199.99 in the US. They'll be available early next year on Amazon.

The all-new Amazon Smart Plug, which adds Alexa voice control to any electrical socket, lets you schedule times to turn appliances on and off, use Alexa for voice control, and remotely control devices. Just plug it in, add your new Smart Plug in the Alexa app, and use voice commands. It costs $24.99 in the US. It is available to pre-order now on Amazon and officially launches 11 October.

The all-new Echo Wall Clock is an Echo accessory that works with Alexa-enabled devices. It auto updates the time and displays active timers you've set with Alexa via a ring of LEDs around the face. You'll see an LED for how long a timer is set, and if you add another timer, and you'll see another LED glow. It costs $29.99 in the US. It'll be available to buy later this year. When it launches, you can buy it on Amazon.

The all-new AmazonBasics Microwave has built-in Alexa and an integrated Dash replenishment service, meaning you can order a replenishment, such bagel bites, with the "built-in Ask Alexa button". You can also control the microwave using voice commands. It even smartly knows how long to cook an item. It costs $59.99 in the US. It is available to pre-order now on Amazon and launches 14 November.

The all-new FireTV Recast is a DVR that also lets you watch over-the-air television. Use the Alexa app to find where to place the antenna, place the box in your home, and start streaming on your Echo Show, Echo Spot, Amazon Fire TV, or on mobile. You can watch local news and channels. It'll also send live TV recording to your Echo Show, and you can delete or schedule recordings with Alexa voice commands.

It costs $229.99 in the US. It is available to pre-order now on Amazon and officially launches 14 November.

The all-new Echo Auto is an in-car accessory that mounts to your dashboard and lets you add Alexa to your car. It comes with an eight-mic array and connects to your car through either Bluetooth, Bluetooth LE, or a 3.5mm aux jack and uses your phone connectivity and as a display. It will cost $49.99, after an initial discounted invite price of $24.99. It'll be available to buy later this year on Amazon.

The updated Echo Dot has a fresh look. The original, hockey puck-sized model, launched in 2016, let you integrate Alexa into external speakers and came with a tiny speaker. The new one, however, provides a more "full sound," but can also carry tunes to speakers over Bluetooth or with a 3.5 mm audio cable. It costs $49.99 in the US. It is available to pre-order now on Amazon and officially launches 11 October.

The updated Echo Show has a 10-inch HD screen and new fabric design. It also comes iwth more powerful stereo sound consisting of dual 2-inch drivers, a passive bass radiator, and Dolby processing. It also has eight microphones with far-field technology, and is compatible with Zigbee devices. It costs $229.99 in the US. It is available to pre-order now on Amazon and officially launches 11 October.

The updated Echo Plus looks the same. But it has more premium speakers "powered by Dolby play 360-degree audio with crisp vocals and dynamic bass response". And you can adjust its equaliser settings within the Alexa app. Other features include a built-in temperature sensor and a built-in Zigbee hub. It costs $149.99 in the US. It is available to pre-order now on Amazon and officially launches 11 October.

Amazon, which owns home security camera company Ring, announced an updated Ring Stick Up Cam device. There are two new versions: a wired model and a battery-powered one. The wired version has an Ethernet port, is available in black and white, and works either indoors or outside. It costs $179.99 in the US. It is available to pre-order now on Amazon and officially launches on 18 October.