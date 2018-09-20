Amazon is about to make its Echo speakers sound even better, by matching them with a new Echo Sub.

The Amazon Echo Sub is designed to deliver down-firing, 100W deep bass sound through a woofer.

You're meant to pair it with an Echo or Echo Plus, which are sold separately, in order to get more "dynamic music that fills the room". And, with the Amazon Alexa app, you can easily pair the Echo Sub with two other compatible Echo devices to achieve a 2.1 stereo sound experience.

Amazon claims that it's simple to set up and use: just plug it in, open the Alexa app, wirelessly connect it to your Echo devices, and start controlling your music by voice.

We wish we could say we were surprised by this new device, but Pocket-lint actually spotted it yesterday on Amazon's UK site. The retailer seemed to have accidentally posted the listing but before it was deleted, we grabbed product photos and details.

The Echo Sub carries a 6-inch down-firing woofer with 100W of bass, likely in order to address one of the criticisms of the Echo speakers: that the sound quality was a little thin compared to some rivals.

And stereo pairing for Echo speakers is important because, previously, you've only been able to group Echo speakers, not link a pair of them together.

The Amazon Echo Sub is a wireless subwoofer, and in terms of design, it is cloth covered in black. We're at Amazon's surprise event in Seattle and hope to get hands-on time with the device to see how it elevates the Echo sound. We'll also do a full review as soon as possible.

Amazon's new Echo Sub costs $129.99 in the US, £119.99 in the UK. It is available for pre-order from today and will ship next month.

Alongside the Echo Sub, Amazon also announced the $299.99 Echo Link Amp and $199.99 Echo Link.

These are stereo amplifiers with audio ins and outs. The Link connects to a receiver or amplifier. The Link Amp, which has a built-in 60 watt dual-channel amplifier, links to your Echo, so it can play music on your stereo. Amazon said they will be available early next year and support Ethernet and coaxial cables. They do not come with built-in Alexa voice capabilities.