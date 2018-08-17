Amazon is holding a huge sale in the US right now - just in time for students headed back to school.

Parents and kids are shopping online for the best back-to-school gear, and Amazon, of course, wants in on the action, so it is discounting Fire tablets, Fire TV devices, and Echo speakers. So, if you miss out on the Prime Day 2018 deals in July, now is your time to pick up Amazon's devices. In some cases, you will can save $60 to $100 dollars off. For instance, the Echo Show is now $129.99.

The screen-equipped Echo, which we praised in our review, is normally $229.99, though it frequently goes on sale, like it is now. Elsewhere, you'll find deals like $40 off the Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet. If you want to know how to set up that device or optimise it for children, we have an entire guide here. Amazon is also discounting a two-pack of Echo speakers by $60. See our review of that device here.

Unfortunately, there are no deals on Amazon’s security cameras, but still, these sales are worth checking out before they expire:

There's no word yet on whether Amazon is having a similar sale in the UK. We'll keep you posted.