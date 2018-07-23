Amazon has finally given Alexa some equaliser features.

That means you'll be able to adjust EQ settings with commands like “Alexa, increase the bass.” It’s a great option that users have been clamoring for since Amazon first launched Alexa alongside its Echo devices. Here's what you need to know, including how the feature works.

Control bass midrange, and treble

Also control playback for environment, such as movie or night

Amazon has announced new equaliser (EQ) and sound mode controls. These let you personalise the tone of the audio playing on your speakers, AV receivers, and sound bars by simply saying, “Alexa, crank up the bass,” “Alexa, turn up treble,” or “Alexa, set TV mode.”

The new EQ features include both bands (defines audio frequency ranges) like bass midrange, and treble, so you can refer to the bands by name to strengthen or weaken low-to-high audio frequencies, as well as Modes (equaliser presets for playback), such as movie, music, or night, so you can fine-tune playback of a type of music or environment. For more technical details, see Amazon's release here.

Here's a few examples of what you can say:

“Alexa, increase bass.”

"Alexa, increase bass in living room."

“Alexa, set movie mode.”

"Alexa, set night mode on bedroom TV."

"Alexa, set bass to three on sound bar.”

“Alexa, decrease treble."

No need to activate them; they're automatically rolling out. Just use one of the voice commands above to get started.

Amazon Echo devices

Select Alexa-enabled devices

The new EQ features are limited to devices from the Amazon Echo family of devices. They're also now available for select Alexa-enabled devices that use the Alexa Voice Service. For instance, Sound United recently implemented band and mode control into the recently launched Polk Command Bar. Sonos also recently incorporated mode control into its newest soundbar, the Sonos Beam.

They are now rolling out to US users. No word yet on UK availability.