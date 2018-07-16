Looking for a smart home upgrade? Now's the perfect time as Amazon is discounting its Amazon Echo product bundles with deals too good to miss this Amazon Prime Day.

Both of Amazon's video-capable smart home speakers, the Amazon Echo Show and the smaller Amazon Echo Spot are on sale when combined with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro or Ring Video Doorbell 2 respectively. Buying these devices together means you can save up to £199 and upgrade your smart home too.

Get an Amazon Echo Show and Ring Doorbell Pro for £239.99 or Amazon Echo Spot and Ring Doorbell 2 bundle for £199.99. Massive savings on excellent smart home products.

Combining these two devices, not only means you'll get all the joy of Amazon Alexa in your home, but also the ability to see who's at your front door before you even open it.

With the Amazon Echo Show you'll have access to all the services Alexa is capable of - flash briefings, music playback, to-do and shopping lists, smart home control and much more. Make video calls with other Amazon Echo Show or Spot owners or catch up on Amazon Video with ease.

The Ring Doorbell Pro allows you to see and speak to anyone at your door, with crystal-clear 1080p video playback on your phone or new Echo device.

These deals aren't around long, so be quick!