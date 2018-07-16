Amazon Prime Day tips: How to grab a bargain on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day is finally here - the one day of the year except for Black Friday weekend where you can bag yourself some amazing discounts from the online retailer.

Prime Day starts at 12 noon on 16 July and as the name suggests, you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of all the deals available, some of which include £30 off the Amazon Echo, £15 off the Fire TV Stick and £100 off the Echo Show.

If you don't have a Prime membership, the biggest tip we have for you is to start by signing up for the 30-day free trial, but if you're already a Prime user, here are some other tips to help you get the most out of Prime Day and the best deals.

Create an Amazon Household account to share some of your Prime benefits with one other adult in your home. These benefits include unlimited one-day delivery as well as 30-minutes early access to Lightning deals.

It only takes a couple of minutes to set up a Household account and it will mean you can both benefit from Prime Day deals.

As we mentioned above, deals start at 12 noon but you don't want to miss the start even if it is going on until midnight on 17 July.

Get those things you want in your basket as soon as possible by asking Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant to remind you when its noon and Prime Day has started.

The Amazon app is a quick, easy and super simple for shopping. In fact, it almost makes it too easy to spend money which is no doubt the idea.

For days like Prime Day though, it's definitely worth downloading the Amazon app to make searching and shopping for deals on the go nice and easy. You might be at your computer at midday but if you need to go into a meeting or pop out, you'll still be able to search for the best deals on the move.

You don't need to wait till noon to add items you are interested in buying to your list. Be organised, create a specific Prime Day list and add all the things you might want now.

That way when midday arrives, you'll be able to compare all the deals to what bargains you can get on the things you want most.

You can compare deals on different items by dragging them into your shopping tray. To do this, head to upcoming deal section and search for what you want or filter by department.

Once you've found an item or items you're interested in, press and hold on the image and drag it to the bottom of the screen. This will put that item into your wish list and allow you to easily compare so you get the best price.

If you've been on Amazon recently, you might have found a preview of some of the deals that will be available come midday. Tap on "Watch This Deal" under the deal and change your settings in the Amazon app to make sure you're notified when the deal goes live.

Tap on the three lines in the top left of the Amazon app > Click on Settings > Toggle on 'Your Watched and Waitlisted Deals'.

If you're using your laptop or desktop, downloading the Amazon Assistant for desktop will deliver Watched Deals notifications for Chrome Firefox and Opera users.

When searching on the Amazon app, look for Prime Day suggestions. This comes up underneath the search term you've looked for, as categories do.

Tapping on the Prime Day suggestions search result will bring up all the deals within the category you've searched for, such as smart home. You can also look for the Prime Day Deal badge on specific items you've searched for to see if it is part of the Prime Day discounts.