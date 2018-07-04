Alexa-connected board game When In Rome is now exclusively available for Prime members

Alexa has made another move into home entertainment with the launch of When In Rome, a board game that's powered by Amazon's digital assistant.

Alexa will teach you how to play the game, keep score and is the overall host, while the board game plays out as you travel around 20 cities across the globe. It's here that your Amazon Echo will play its part, giving you dialogue from a local, who gives you information, asks questions and keeps the game moving forward.

The aim is to travel, learn and collect souvenirs and upgrades as you go, all wrapped up in Alexa-powered fun.

When In Rome is one of Amazon's Prime Day Launches, available exclusively through Amazon and for Prime members only - although we're not sure how long it will be before it appears in other retailers.

See When In Rome on Amazon UK or Amazon US

When In Rome joins a range of other games that Alexa has mastered recently, with Amazon announcing its own Echo Buttons to give an extra degree of interactivity with games like Trivial Pursuit joining the fun.

There are plenty of voice-only games too, such as Skyrim - at first thought to be a joke at gaming conference E3, it appears that was perfectly real too.

Amazon Prime Day is officially scheduled for 16-17 July, promising 36 hours of discounted online shopping for Amazon Prime members. If you're not a member, be sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial to get in on the action.

Don't forget to order When In Rome too.