Not only has Amazon announced its Prime Day sales in the UK, it has already kicked off proceedings in the US too, with several deals starting early.

Like the UK, the US Prime Day will occur on 16 July (and slightly beyond). However, some Amazon products and services are available at a discount now.

The biggest of these is the Amazon Echo Show. Usually costing $229.99 in the States, Amazon has slashed $100 off the price for Prime members.

All the way up to and through Prime Day you will be able to get yourself an Echo Show for just $129.99.

As we say, you will need to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime in the US to get the deal, but that's some bargain for the 7-inch touchscreen device.

As well as the Echo Show, you can also nab some other excellent Amazon deals on the build up to Prime Day.

Coming up over the next few days will be deals on Prime Video, with up to 50 per cent off digital movies and shows, four months of Music Unlimited for $0.99, three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99, and three months of Audible for $4.95.

In addition, Twitch Prime - which is part of Amazon Prime membership - is giving away a free PC game every day until 18 July.