  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Amazon smart home news

Alexa can now help you gen up on the World Cup

|
Amazon Alexa can now help you gen up on the World Cup
  • Get the complete lowdown on the tournament with Alexa's guide to the World Cup

The World Cup starts tomorrow and the virtual assistants are getting on board! 

As well as being able to ask Siri or Google Assistant about facts, fixtures and teams during the tournament, Amazon has unveiled a bunch of questions you can ask Alexa if you want to gen up on trivia or get some info about the World Cup in general. 

Although Amazon suggests that a lot of these can "help temporary football fans get through the next month without feeling left out", some of the questions you can ask Alexa are pretty complex.

We've been fans of football for a long time, but if you can exactly explain what a false nine is, you're better than us. 

Here are some examples of what you can ask about tactics and positional play:

Alexa, what is a ‘false nine’ in football?
Alexa, what is advantage in football?
Alexa, what is pressing in football?
Alexa, what is counter-attacking in football?
Alexa, what is ‘putting it in the mixer’ in football?
Alexa, what is ‘parking the bus’ in football?
Alexa, what is ‘Row Z’ in football?
Alexa, why do international footballers win ‘caps’?
Alexa, what does it mean when a football player plays ‘in the hole’?

AmazonAlexa can now help you gen up on the World Cup image 2

There are also plenty of trivia things you can ask Alexa such as when countries last won the World Cup. And you can also ask factual questions about the current tournament: 

“Alexa, when do England play next in the World Cup?”
“Alexa, who scored for Germany?
“Alexa, when do Iceland play next in the World Cup?”
“Alexa, what’s the score of the Panama game?”
“Alexa, did Japan win in the World Cup?”
“Alexa, who scored for France?”

If you really are clueless about football you can just ask, “Alexa, how do I bluff my way through the World Cup?” and she’ll provide a daily summary of events. You can also ask "Alexa, what's the latest with the World Cup?" for full news and fixtures. 

Liked this? Check out BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR

PopularIn Smart Home
  1. Samsung's Bixby smart speaker might have this pivoting head display
  2. Alexa can now help you gen up on the World Cup
  3. Amazon US deals: Save on Echo, Fire TV 4K, Fire Tablets and more
  4. Amazing Amazon Echo bargains: Save on Echo Dot, Echo Show and Fire TV
  5. How to set up Google Home with SmartThings
  1. Amazon Alexa Easter Eggs: Your complete guide to funny Alexa commands
  2. The best robot vacuum cleaner 2018: Why do your own cleaning?
  3. The best Apple HomeKit tips and tricks
  4. Amazon Echo vs Echo Plus vs Echo Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Show vs Echo Spot: What's the difference?
  5. Google Assistant adds new family features and games in the UK
Comments