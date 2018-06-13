Alexa can now help you gen up on the World Cup

The World Cup starts tomorrow and the virtual assistants are getting on board!

As well as being able to ask Siri or Google Assistant about facts, fixtures and teams during the tournament, Amazon has unveiled a bunch of questions you can ask Alexa if you want to gen up on trivia or get some info about the World Cup in general.

Although Amazon suggests that a lot of these can "help temporary football fans get through the next month without feeling left out", some of the questions you can ask Alexa are pretty complex.

We've been fans of football for a long time, but if you can exactly explain what a false nine is, you're better than us.

Here are some examples of what you can ask about tactics and positional play:

Alexa, what is a ‘false nine’ in football?

Alexa, what is advantage in football?

Alexa, what is pressing in football?

Alexa, what is counter-attacking in football?

Alexa, what is ‘putting it in the mixer’ in football?

Alexa, what is ‘parking the bus’ in football?

Alexa, what is ‘Row Z’ in football?

Alexa, why do international footballers win ‘caps’?

Alexa, what does it mean when a football player plays ‘in the hole’?

There are also plenty of trivia things you can ask Alexa such as when countries last won the World Cup. And you can also ask factual questions about the current tournament:

“Alexa, when do England play next in the World Cup?”

“Alexa, who scored for Germany?

“Alexa, when do Iceland play next in the World Cup?”

“Alexa, what’s the score of the Panama game?”

“Alexa, did Japan win in the World Cup?”

“Alexa, who scored for France?”

If you really are clueless about football you can just ask, “Alexa, how do I bluff my way through the World Cup?” and she’ll provide a daily summary of events. You can also ask "Alexa, what's the latest with the World Cup?" for full news and fixtures.

