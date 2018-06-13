Amazon US deals: Save on Echo, Fire TV 4K, Fire Tablets and more

Amazon is knocking down prices of some of its devices in both the UK and US, with different deals to be had depending which side of the pond you're on.

In the US, Amazon is offering money off the Echo Dot and Echo Dot Kids Edition, Echo, Echo Show, Fire TV 4K, Fire HD 8 tablet and Kindle Paperwhite.

With a number of Echo devices available, choosing the right one can be tricky. The Echo Dot is the most compact and cheapest way to bring Alexa to a room of your house. The Echo Dot Kids Edition encourages children to say "please" and "thank you", while the Echo offers the best of all worlds. Finally, the Echo Show adds a 7-inch screen into the mix so you can watch videos and make video calls.

If it's your home cinema system you want to upgrade, you can add a Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD to stream content from Amazon and Netflix, all you need is a compatible TV. If you don't have a 4K TV but want access to a plethora of video and music apps, you can currently save money on the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

If you're after a new tablet, then Amazon has a decent selection to choose from and there are currently discounts on the majority of them.

Finally, Amazon has also knocked money off a couple of Kindle devices, the original Kindle and brilliant Kindle Paperwhite.