Alexa, unlock door: Schlage deadbolts gain new voice-unlocking skills

Door hardware maker Schlage is fullly embracing Alexa with new voice-controlled skills.

It has announced the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt and Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt have expanded support for Amazon's voice assistant in the form of a new voice-unlocking feature. Mind you, Schlage already supported Alexa’s current features, which include verbally locking or checking the status of the front door via Alexa-enabled devices. But, with this new skill, you can say a PIN to unlock your door:

"Amazon Alexa users can now use the Alexa app to enable or disable the new voice unlock functionality for their Schlage Sense and Schlage Connect locks. The feature is disabled by default for security. Users will be required to log into their Amazon Alexa app using their password to enable the feature initially, and then create a unique PIN, which must be spoken before Alexa unlocks the door. The feature is immediately disabled after three incorrect voice code attempts."

Other features include the ability to create and delete up to 30 unique access codes, so friends and family can enter using their code at the lock’s touchscreen; schedule access codes so guests can only enter when you allow; and view past activity to see which codes have been used.

There's just a couple caveats. First, using the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Alexa will require the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter, but there's no monthly fee required. This Wi-Fi Adapter will allow your smartphone to gain remote access to your lock through the Schlage Sense app. Secondly, using Alexa with the Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt requires a Samsung SmartThings or Wink hub.

The Schlage Sense costs $229, while the Schlage Connect costs $188.95, and the Schlage Wi-Fi Adapter costs $69.99. All three are available now on Amazon.com. For more information about how to get started with Alexa and integrating it into your smart home, see our guides: