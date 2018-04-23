Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and other great devices reduced for Prime members

Amazon has knocked money off some of its own top tier devices for customers with Amazon Prime membership.

Prime members in the UK can get £30 off a Kindle Paperwhite, £40 off a Fire HD 10 Tablet, £25 off an Echo Spot, £20 of a second-generation Echo or £10 off an Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.

The discount for each product is applied at checkout and is only for those with Prime membership. You can get yourself free Prime membership for 30 days if you don't already have it, which will then make you eligible for the savings.

Just head to this page on Amazon.co.uk to sign up for free. You can then cancel it after the free period or pay £79 for a year's membership if you want to continue to reap the benefits.

You can read more about Amazon Prime here, including the everything you get as part of your subscription.

The Amazon spring deals will be available until 9am BST on Monday 30 April.