Amazon slashes price of Ring Video Doorbell now that it owns Ring
- It's reduced both in the US and the UK
Amazon has finalised its purchase of Ring, a maker of smart doorbells and outdoor security cameras, and as a result, it's cutting some prices.
The first-generation Ring Video Doorbell now costs $100 (roughly £89), down from about $150 on Amazon and $179 on Ring.com. The Ring Video Doorbell was the company's first smart doorbell. It features a 720p sensor and can be hardwired or powered by a rechargeable battery. You can use it to see what's going on outside your day and get alert when someone walks by the camera's motion sensor or rings the bell.
The company also sells a second-generation version, called Video Doorbell 2, naturally, which offers a 1080P resolution. And finally, there's the hardwire-only version, Video Doorbell Pro, which also offers 1080P, and the professional-level Video Doorbell Elite, which has 1080P plus a flush mount. Unfortunately, none of these other three models have been reduced at this time. Only the original model is on sale.
- Buy Ring Video Doorbell 2 on Amazon (US)
- Buy Ring Video Doorbell 2 on Amazon (UK)
- Buy Ring Video Doorbell Pro on Amazon (US)
- Buy Ring Video Doorbell Pro on Amazon (UK)
- Buy Ring Video Doorbell Elite on Amazon (US)
In terms of integrations, all of Ring's doorbells work with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and Wink. If you're looking to kit out your home with smart gadgets that play nicely with Amazon's platform and all the others, it's worth considering Ring and its connected buzzers.
- Amazon slashes price of Ring Video Doorbell now that it owns Ring
- How to connect and control your radiators via your iPhone
- Nest Cam Outdoor vs Nest Cam IQ Outdoor: What's the difference?
- How to set up Spotify on Google Home and control it by voice
- Netatmo Presence review: Right off the ugly tree and straight into our hearts
- How to connect Spotify to Alexa or Amazon Echo
- How to create and edit music playlists with Alexa commands
- What is Amazon Key, how does it work, and where is it available?
- Alexa Announcements: How to broadcast your voice to all your Echos
- The best indoor wireless security cameras 2018: See inside your home anytime
Comments