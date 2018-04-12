Amazon slashes price of Ring Video Doorbell now that it owns Ring

Amazon has finalised its purchase of Ring, a maker of smart doorbells and outdoor security cameras, and as a result, it's cutting some prices.

The first-generation Ring Video Doorbell now costs $100 (roughly £89), down from about $150 on Amazon and $179 on Ring.com. The Ring Video Doorbell was the company's first smart doorbell. It features a 720p sensor and can be hardwired or powered by a rechargeable battery. You can use it to see what's going on outside your day and get alert when someone walks by the camera's motion sensor or rings the bell.

The company also sells a second-generation version, called Video Doorbell 2, naturally, which offers a 1080P resolution. And finally, there's the hardwire-only version, Video Doorbell Pro, which also offers 1080P, and the professional-level Video Doorbell Elite, which has 1080P plus a flush mount. Unfortunately, none of these other three models have been reduced at this time. Only the original model is on sale.

In terms of integrations, all of Ring's doorbells work with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and Wink. If you're looking to kit out your home with smart gadgets that play nicely with Amazon's platform and all the others, it's worth considering Ring and its connected buzzers.