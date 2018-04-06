How to create and edit music playlists with Alexa commands

Amazon is constantly adding new features to its Alexa voice assistant, and the latest is the ability to create playlists.

You will now be able to ask Alexa to make and edit a playlist through an Alexa-enabled device. This includes asking the assistant to add songs to a specific playlist. The catch? It only works with Amazon Music.

Here's how it works.

It's easy. Simply say, "Alexa, create a new playlist", and then you can add songs to it. Or, you can say something like, "Alexa, create a 'Road Trip' playlist" or "Alexa, create a 'Morning Smoothies' playlist" or "Alexa, create a 'Super Sleep' playlist". If you're listening to a song, you can even say, "Alexa, add this song to my playlist".

Note: If you prefer to create playlists the manual way, you can always do so through Amazon Music for Web or the Amazon Music apps for desktop, iOS, Android, and Fire tablet. Go here to learn more about that.

Amazon Prime Music listeners and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can use the new feature, as well as those with the Amazon Music Unlimited Echo Plan, which makes the premium streaming service available on a single Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or Amazon Tap. The feature is not available for other services, such as Spotify.

Currently, it's only available in the US.

It's works on any device with Alexa enabled, so that includes Amazon Echo devices and third-party Alexa devices.

Check out Amazon's help page (scroll down to the 'Create Custom Playlists' section).