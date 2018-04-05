Alexa Announcements: How to broadcast your voice to all your Echos

"Alexa, tell everyone it's time to go!"

Wouldn't it be nice if Alexa could help you hurry your family along or maybe announce that dinner is ready? Now, families with Echo devices in their home can do just that, thanks to a new "Alexa Announcements" feature that's rolling out. Here's how it works.

With Alexa Announcements, you can ask Alexa to make announcements on all compatible Echo devices in your household. Think of it as a one-way intercom, with no set up is required. People nearby an Echo in your household will hear a short chime to indicate there is an incoming announcement, and then the announcement will play in the voice of whoever is making the announcement. Cool, right?

To create an Alexa Announcement, simply say "Alexa, announce", and then say your announcement aloud. You can also say "Alexa, broadcast", and again, tack on your voice message at the end. So, for instance, you can say, "Alexa, broadcast 'the movie is starting.'" Everyone in your home within earshot of an Echo device will hear a chime followed by you saying, "the movie movie is starting."

If you want to exclude a specific device within your household, say, in the bedroom where your husband is sleeping, Amazon said you can use the Do Not Disturb setting. To learn more about Do Not Disturb, go here.

The Alexa Announcements feature is rolling out to Alexa users in the US and Canada starting 5 April.

Alexa Announcements are available across Amazon's entire lineup of Echo smart speakers. Third-party Alexa devices aren't included.

Yep. Google began offering this same functionality for its Google Home line of smart speakers this past November. To use the feature, you just say, “Hey Google, broadcast ‘It's time for dinner!’” and your message will be sent through - but in the Assistant’s voice, not your own.

Check out Amazon's help page for the feature.